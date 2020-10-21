Early Google exec says search engine did not do 'evil things,' owes success to 'perfect execution'

Early Google executive Tim Armstrong told CNBC on Wednesday he believes the company did not do "evil things" to amass its dominance in online search. Rather, Armstrong said it was Google's deftly executed strategy that has grown the business to a position where it faces antitrust scrutiny.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice sued Google for what it claims are unlawful practices that helped the search engine obtain monopoly power. The lawsuit also alleges Google cut off competitors from key distribution channels to maintain its market dominance in search and search advertising.

"When I read that document, the first 10 years of it, I look at a company that basically had almost perfect execution on one side," Armstrong said on "Squawk Alley." "And, on the other side, was competing against some of the largest companies in the world and some of those companies probably didn't make the right decisions in terms of the focus."

"I was at Google when we were 13 out of 13 search engines," added Armstrong, who joined Google in 2000 and was instrumental in growing its direct advertising business. He went onto become CEO of AOL and now leads a company focused on the direct-to-consumer space. He does not own shares of Alphabet, Google's parent company.