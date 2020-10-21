Fed's Brainard calls for more stimulus from Congress amid 'highly uneven' recovery

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard issued a call Wednesday for more fiscal support from Congress, saying that more stimulus is needed to address a recovery that so far has left out large parts of the economy.

"The recovery remains highly uncertain and highly uneven — with certain sectors and groups

experiencing substantial hardship. These disparities risk holding back the recovery," Brainard said remarks to the Society of Professional Economists.

"Further targeted fiscal support will be needed alongside accommodative monetary policy to turn this K-shaped recovery into a broad-based and inclusive recovery," she added.

The central bank official cited several areas of concern: slowing gains in the jobs market from the 21 million positions lost in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, tighter financial conditions for small businesses and the likelihood of decreased household spending as previous fiscal aid evaporates.

While she noted that both Congress and the Fed did their part to provide support in the initial stages, she said additional fiscal aid is important to address disparities in progress. A K-shaped recovery refers to a two-speed economy where gains flow to certain sectors and miss mothers.

In particular, service-oriented and high-contact businesses like restaurants and airlines have taken a harder blow as social distancing measures continue and restrictions remain in place on some activities.

"Activity in some sectors remains substantially below pre-COVID-19 levels," Brainard said. "For instance, airline passenger traffic is still 60 percent below its pre-pandemic level, contributing to the decline in aircraft orders this year, and hotel revenue per available room is only half the level of a year earlier."

