Google's antitrust lawsuit could pose a risk to Apple's revenue, Bank of America says

The long-expected antitrust lawsuit against Google could inflict some collateral damage to its partner Apple, according to Bank of America.

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Google alleging the company has unlawfully maintained a monopoly in search. To secure preset default and other access to the browser on Apple devices, Google pays a significant licensing fee to the iPhone maker, which is estimated at $10 billion a year, Bank of America noted. This revenue source for Apple, about 15% of its total services revenue, could be at risk due to the lawsuit, the bank said.