National University of Singapore president: I do not see a return to pre-Covid learning

Tan Eng Chye, president of the National University of Singapore, told CNBC that he does not foresee any return to pre-coronavirus learning.

"No I do not see things going to (a) pre-Covid-19 period," Tan told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Monday, as he explained the university's three-pronged approach to prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus on its campuses.

"Containment" was the first of these strategies, dividing the university's three campuses into five self-contained zones. Staff and students must stay within their designated zone.

"Decongestion" is the second of the NUS's strategies — using a hybrid of physical in-person and virtual learning to minimize the density of people on its campuses, along with a "business continuity plan" for working at the university. Tan said this had reduced the number of people on site to no more than three-fifths of total capacity.

Thirdly, the university has implemented contact tracing and sensing, with a customized "NUS safe app," which complements the zoning strategy by reminding staff and students to stay in their allotted area. The app is needed to board campus shuttle buses, attend classes and buy food, as well as use facilities like the university's libraries and sport complexes

In addition, the NUS is testing sewage water from its student residences and from its colleges for the coronavirus.