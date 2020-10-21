How to invest ahead of the 2020 election, according to top advisors

Whatever the outcome, the November presidential election promises to bring a period of uncertainty and volatility to the markets.

However, equities are still your best long-term bet, two experts said on Tuesday at the CNBC Financial Advisor Summit, a day-long virtual conference for financial advisors.

After hitting fresh highs even during the Covid-19 crisis, stocks have proved remarkably resilient, said Jeffrey Mills, the chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust.

"There could be some front-loaded selling but I do feel like that's a near-term phenomenon," he said.

Overall, there is no alternative that offers a comparable return, Mills said.

"There is going to be this continued pull toward equity markets — where else are you going to go when you need to earn a certain percentage to fund retirement, fund education?"