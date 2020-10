Hans Vestberg, chief executive officer of Verizon Communications Inc., gestures as he speaks during a keynote session at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Investors who are looking to buy stocks with quality dividends should look to Verizon instead of its rival AT&T, even though AT&T's dividend yield is higher, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

"Buy Verizon," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street," saying Verizon's dividend yield of around 4.4% indicates more stability. The stock is "kind of like a bond with a kicker, I don't want people in something that ... is risky."