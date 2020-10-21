Nikola shares surge after GM executive gives hope of keeping partnership deal alive

Shares of embattled electric vehicle start-up Nikola jumped by almost 12% during premarket trading Wednesday after a General Motors executive said the automaker still sees a tie-up with the company being a great opportunity.

GM President Mark Reuss said the automaker continues "to work the opportunity" of its $2 billion deal with Nikola that was announced last month but hasn't yet been finalized.

"The opportunity to put our fuel cells into a class 7 and 8 vehicle is spectacular," he said during CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We know there's great operational cost advantages there, there's great efficiencies and there's great opportunities."

The comments were some of the first from a GM executive about the deal after the two sides postponed the expected close of the deal last month.