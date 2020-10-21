Retrofitting homes could be vital if governments want to hit aggressive emissions targets  

Retrofits can include the installation of solar panels on a home's rooftop, such as this property in Kent, England.

You only need to look at the huge numbers of people working from home to see how tech has changed the buildings we live in.

Through laptops, tablets and smartphones, we can seamlessly connect with colleagues, friends and family located in other towns, cities and countries.

In an ideal world, all residential spaces — the bricks and mortar side of things — would be similarly hi-tech, harnessing digital technologies and innovative design to be low carbon, sustainable and energy efficient.

The reality is different: a lot of housing stock is decades, even centuries, old. While these buildings may have character and style, they can be costly to heat and expensive to maintain.



As governments pursue environmental targets — the U.K. wants net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, for example — many older properties will need to undergo retrofits to meet new standards.



The challenge is considerable. If we take a closer look at the U.K., a 2019 report from the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) described homes there as "not fit for the future." It added that, going forward, the U.K.'s 29 million existing homes would have to "be made low carbon, low-energy and resilient to a changing climate."

The above means that the retrofitting of existing homes will be an important tool in the years ahead.

Just this week, major utility Engie released information on what it described as "a whole house retrofit solution" to lower both carbon emissions and utility bills.

Called Engie Zero, the initiative is based on the idea that clients — housing associations, local authorities, and registered providers of housing — can use the scheme to integrate a range of customizable features to their buildings.

These include monitoring systems, low energy lighting, and the installation of solar and energy storage technologies. Upfront costs of the retrofits are to be met in part through the savings they will bring, government incentives and revenue streams already in place.