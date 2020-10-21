What to watch today: Stocks set for steady open after Tuesday's rally moderated

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Car dealer giant AutoNation (AN) reported quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share, well above the $1.65 a share consensus estimate. Revenue was also above forecasts and AutoNation increased its share repurchase authorization to $500 million. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), a life sciences and lab products company, earned $5.63 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 a share. Revenue also came in above forecasts, helped by strong growth in analytical instruments and specialty diagnostics. Recreational vehicle maker Winnebago (WGO) earned $1.45 per share for its latest quarter, beating the 93 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue was above forecasts as well. The company said it was encouraged by improving outdoor recreation trends. Avery Dennison (AVY), a maker of labeling products, earned $1.91 per share for its third quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.53 a share. Revenue was slightly above forecasts, and the company also announced a 7% dividend increase. Exchange operator Nasdaq (NDAQ) beat estimates by 7 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share. Revenue also beat Wall Street's predictions, helped by a jump in trading volume as well as growth in non-trading businesses. Texas Instruments (TXN) beat estimates by 17 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.45 per share. The chipmaker's revenue also topped analysts' projections and Texas Instruments reported its first quarterly revenue growth in nearly two years, helped by growing demand for electronic gadgets by homebound consumers. Tenet Healthcare (THC) reported quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, more than double the 31 cents a share consensus estimate. The hospital operator's revenue also beat estimates, aided by increased treatment of Covid-19 patients as well as a resumption of elective procedures. Parsley Energy (PE) agreed to be bought by rival oil-and-gas producer Pioneer Natural (PXD) for $4.5 billion in stock. The Wall Street Journal had reported Tuesday that a deal was near. iRobot (IRBT) reported quarterly profit of $2.58 per share, well above the $1.00 a share consensus estimate. Revenue came in above estimates as well, helped by strong demand for the company's Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners. WD-40 (WDFC) beat estimates by 29 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share. The lubricant maker's revenue also exceeded forecasts. Strong product demand was spurred by an "isolation renovation" trend during the pandemic, according to CEO Garry Ridge.

WATERCOOLER