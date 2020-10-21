How to trade a breakout in transports stocks

Transports were in the red Wednesday ahead of a busy stretch for the group.

CSX is set to report earnings after the bell Wednesday and American Airlines, Southwest and Union Pacific are set for Thursday.

Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, is betting on a breakout for this slice of the industrials sector.

"I've had my eye on this one for a while. We've been in a long consolidation, starting to move higher here. We're seeing sort of sub-industries within the transports like road and rails, air freight, logistics respond well here," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "Perhaps we'll start to see a little bit of a rotation out into the transports here again as the economy comes back online."

Gordon noted that the IYT transports ETF entered a stretch of consolidation from 2017 through to the beginning of this year. The beginning of the pandemic late in the winter sparked a major sell-off in the ETF, sending it to lows not seen in four years. However, since then, it has bounced nearly 80% off the March bottom.

"We saw that big drop, and then we're coming back, finally wondering if this is the time that we're going to finally break through here," Gordon said. "When a market tries to get through a certain level, either upside or downside, four and five times, whoever is behind that, obviously the bulls on the upside and the bears on the downside, whoever is behind that fourth and fifth attempt really wants to get it."