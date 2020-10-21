Walmart sees the baby department as a way to reel in even more customers

Walmart has put a modern spin on its baby department. Customers who visit the retailer's stores and its website will see an assortment of stylish strollers, parent-friendly nursery decor and a celebrity-founded line of diapers and lotion made with plant-derived and organic ingredients.

Those additions could be well-timed for the big-box retailer, as it tries to win even more of families' wallet share.

A few factors are working in Walmart's favor, according to industry-watchers: Some couples and families are moving out of cities and into more spacious homes in suburban or rural areas during the coronavirus pandemic, which may put them closer to a Walmart. The company has strengthened loyalty with some shoppers, since it stayed open as an essential retailer during the global health crisis and serves as a "one-stop-shop" as consumers limit trips. And its expanded focus on convenient options, such as home deliveries of groceries and curbside pickup of online purchases, may especially appeal to those who have a baby in the backseat.