 Paul Tudor Jones says he likes bitcoin even more now, rally still in the 'first inning'

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has turned more bullish on bitcoin, calling it the best inflation hedge.

"I like bitcoin even more now than then. It's in the first inning and has a long way to go," Jones said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday. He first revealed his bitcoin investment in May and he said Thursday he holds a small single digit investment in the cryptocurrency.

The longtime trader believes the unprecedented quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve is setting the stage for inflation to make a grand comeback.

"The reason I recommended bitcoin is because it was one of the menu of inflation trades, like gold, like TIPS breakevens, like copper, like being long yield curve and I came to the conclusion that bitcoin was going to be the best inflation trade," Jones said.

Bitcoin has fully rebounded from its coronavirus lows in March. The digital coin on Thursday hit its highest level since January 2018 to trade at around $12,900. The strength this week largely came from the news that PayPal jumped into the space, allowing users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies.

Jones is the founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corporation. He shot to fame after he predicted and profited from the 1987 stock-market crash.

He is also the chairman of non-profit JUST Capital, which ranks public U.S. companies based on social and environmental metrics.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

