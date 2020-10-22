Here's what the major Wall Street analysts said about Tesla's third-quarter earnings

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Wall Street analysts largely cheered Tesla's robust third-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell.

But some analysts still questioned whether the results were enough to justify the shares' valuation.

The company beat on all the key metrics that analysts were looking for including cash flow and gross margins, and it posted record deliveries and a fifth straight profitable quarter as well.

Shares of Tesla are up almost 5% in premarket trading.

Here's what analysts said about Tesla's earnings report: