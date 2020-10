(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Ahead of a busy week of earnings, Wall Street analysts said there are a bunch of stocks that investors should add to their portfolio.

So far this season, 135 companies in the S&P 500 have reported quarterly results. Of those, about 84% have topped expectations, according to Refinitiv.

CNBC Pro combed through recent Wall Street research to find buying opportunities heading into earnings.