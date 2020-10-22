European markets head for lower open as U.S. stimulus talks continue

European stocks are expected to open in negative territory Thursday amid continuing uncertainty over U.S. coronavirus stimulus.

London's FTSE is seen 20 points lower at 5,750, Germany's DAX down 61 points at 12,493, France's CAC 40 down 39 points at 4,811 and Italy's FTSE MIB 133 points lower at 18,873, according to IG.

U.S. stimulus talks remain in focus for global markets with uncertainty over whether a deal can be reached before the Nov. 3 presidential election. However, comments on stimulus talks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, offered some room for optimism Wednesday.

"The Speaker & Secretary Mnuchin spoke today at 2:30 pm for 48 minutes. Today's conversation brings us closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation," Hammill wrote on Twitter just after the closing bell on Wall Street.

"The Speaker and Secretary plan to speak again tomorrow hopefully with further guidance from committee chairs as they work to resolve open questions," he added.

The deputy chief of staff, whose tweets are now valued for their regular insights, said that the White House and Democrats continue to narrow their differences over health priorities, but that more needs to be done to ensure schools are safe.

U.S. stock futures came under pressure overnight after U.S. officials said Iran is taking steps to interfere in the U.S. presidential election and that Russia has obtained American voter information.

Markets will be keeping an eye on forthcoming U.S. labor market data, with the latest update to jobless claims totals due Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the Labor Department to show first-time applicants for state unemployment insurance to have totaled 875,000 during the week ended Oct. 17.

Meanwhile, shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Thursday trade, as the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday downgraded its growth forecast for Asia-Pacific to -2.2% in 2020 — "the worst outcome for this region in living memory."

European earnings come from Unilever, Moncler, Hermes, Michelin, L'Oreal and ST Micro on Thursday and on the data front, flash euro zone consumer confidence numbers for October will be the main numbers to watch.

—CNBC'S Thomas Franck contributed reporting to this story.