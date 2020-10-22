What to watch today: Futures mixed as Wall Street confronts a number of moving parts

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open as investors shift through tons of quarterly earnings reports and jobless claims data, read the tea leaves on coronavirus stimulus talks, and look ahead to the final presidential debate Thursday night. Wall Street was pacing for a weekly loss as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged another session of declines Wednesday. However, all three stock benchmarks were still up for the month of October, bouncing higher after a dismal September. (CNBC)



* Paul Tudor Jones sees a stock pop to start 2021 on stimulus, then pressure later from Biden tax plan (CNBC)

The Labor Department on Thursday morning reported 787,000 new filings for unemployment benefits for the week ending Oct. 17, the lowest number since the early days of the pandemic but still historically at off-the-charts heights. The total reflected a decline of 55,000 initial jobless claims from the downwardly revised 842,000 from the previous week. (CNBC)

Dow stock Coca-Cola (KO) jumped over 2.5% in Thursday's premarket after the beverage giant reported better-than-expected adjusted third-quarter earnings of 55 cents per share. Revenue fell 9% to $8.65 billion, but that was still higher than analyst expectations. The partial reopening of theaters and restaurants helped the company's results. (CNBC)

Shares of AT&T (T) rose more than 2% in the premarket after the company matched estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 76 cents per share. Revenue, which dropped 5% to $42.3 billion, beat expectations. AT&T said revenue was dragged down during the pandemic in all businesses. However, it highlighted strong wireless growth and subscriber numbers for HBO and HBO Max. (Reuters)

American Airlines (AAL) shares fell 2% in premarket trading after the carrier said it lost $5.54 per share. That was a smaller loss than expected. Revenue also exceeded expectations, but it dropped 73% to $3.17 billion. American expects its cash burn rate to fall to $25 million to $30 million per day during the current quarter from $44 million during the third quarter. (CNBC)

Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) gained about 1% in the premarket after the company reported an adjusted third-quarter loss of $1.99 per share, smaller than estimates. Revenue dropped 68% to $1.79 billion but exceeded expectations. The airline trimmed its Q3 cash burn to an average of $16 million a day from $23 million a day in the second quarter. (CNBC)

Shares of Tesla, already up more than 400% in 2020, jumped 5% in the premarket, the morning after the electric auto maker reported its fifth straight quarter of profits. Tesla best estimates in the third quarter with adjusted per-share earnings of 76 cents and revenue of $8.77 billion. On the post-earnings analyst call, Tesla's CFO acknowledged that Q3 results were helped by better-than-expected regulatory credit sales. (CNBC)

Align Technology (ALGN) more than tripled estimates of 67 cents per share for its latest quarter, with the maker of the Invisalign dental brace system reporting profit of $2.25 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts by a wide margin, with the company giving credit to help from social media influencers. Shares soared 25% in premarket trading. (CNBC)