Huawei launches another Google-less flagship phone as U.S. sanctions threaten to halt chip supply

Huawei's new Mate 40 smartphone lineup. Huawei

LONDON — Huawei unveiled its latest flagship smartphone lineup on Thursday, lacking Google services but touting a powerful new 5G chip as the company faces a semiconductor supply shortage due to U.S. sanctions. The Chinese firm's new Mate 40 series consists of three models: the entry-level Mate 40, a more premium Mate Pro and the top-tier Mate 40 Pro+. It's Huawei's first phone to include a chipset made using the so-called 5-nanometer — or 5nm — process, a new standard in semiconductor manufacturing. Called the Kirin 9000, Huawei's new chip is expected to pack a punch when it comes to performance as 5nm chips can house billions more transistors than that of current handsets. Apple's new iPhone 12 range also comes with a 5nm chip, the A14 Bionic. That should allow for improved energy efficiency and a smoother experience when playing games. Like last year's Kirin 990, the Kirin 9000 comes with 5G capability, meaning it can connect to the latest mobile network standard which promises superfast internet speeds and quicker response times. Apple's latest iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy phones also support 5G.

Other standout features in the Huawei Mate 40 include: A quad-lens camera system on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The ability to capture HDR, or high-dynamic-range, video for more vivid colors.

An "AI tracking" mode that keeps a person within the frame when recording videos. In terms of pricing, the Mate 40 will retail at 899 euros ($1,064), the Mate 40 Pro will sell for 1,199 euros and Mate Pro+ will cost 1,399 euros. It's also selling a luxury Porsche-branded version for 2,295 euros. The phones' display sizes range from 6.5 inches to 6.76 inches. It's not clear when they'll be available to buy.

Chip shortage

The outlook for Huawei's smartphone business has become more uncertain amid U.S. restrictions that effectively cut the Shenzhen-based firm off from some of its key suppliers. Last year, the U.S. Commerce Department added Huawei to a trade blacklist known as the Entity List, forcing Google to stop licensing its Android operating system to the company. In an even bigger blow to the firm, Washington made it nigh on impossible for Huawei to obtain critical semiconductor equipment from foreign chipmakers. Huawei's custom Kirin chips are manufactured by TSMC, but the Taiwanese firm had to stop supplying Huawei last month due to the new rules. The big challenge for Huawei will be filling the gap left by TSMC, and it is left with very few options. Richard Yu, the boss of Huawei's consumer division, has said the firm is facing a chip supply shortage: "This year may be the last generation of Huawei Kirin high-end chips."