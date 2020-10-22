How to snare more income from your investments in a time of low Treasury yields

Luis Alvarez | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Generating income through safe investments like U.S. Treasurys was once was an easy move. Now, not so much. With yields on those government-issued bonds near zero, investors may need to add some risk to the income side of their portfolio. "Twenty years ago, generating income was a one-trick pony," said Lauren Ferry, head of portfolio strategies at Nuveen. "We could just invest in U.S. Treasurys. "The situation today is so much more complex."