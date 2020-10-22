Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Intel, Mattel, Gilead Sciences & more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours Thursday:

Intel — Intel shares dropped 10% after the bell on the back of mixed results for the company's fiscal third quarter. The chip maker reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, in line with a Refinitiv estimate. Intel's revenue for the quarter was slightly above expectations. However, sales for the company's Data Center Group came in at $5.91 billion, below a FactSet estimate of $6.21 billion.

Mattel — Shares of the toy maker jumped about 8% after the company posted much better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. Mattel reported earnings per share of 95 cents on revenue of $1.63 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 39 cents per share on revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company's results were driven in part by strong sales from its Dolls division.

Gilead Sciences — Gilead popped more than 3% after the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the company's remdesivir drug as a treatment against the coronavirus.

Robert Half International — Shares of the human resources company ticked higher by 0.3% following the release of stronger-than-forecast quarterly earnings. Robert Half reported earnings per share of 67 cents, topping a FactSet estimate of 58 cents per share. "We are very pleased that third-quarter and early October results reflect consistent weekly and monthly sequential gains across our divisions," CEO M. Keith Waddell said in a statement.

Seagate Technology — The data storage company saw its stock fall more than 5% following the release of mixed results for the previous quarter. Seagate posted earnings of 93 cents per share, topping a Refinitiv estimate. However, the company's revenue of $2.31 billion was just shy of analyst expectations.