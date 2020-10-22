Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Citi, Tesla & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Peloton to neutral from buy.
  • Goldman Sachs removed Citi from the conviction buy list.
  • Baird upgraded Tesla to outperform from neutral.
  • JMP upgraded Tesla to outperform from market perform.
A Citibank sign in front of one of the company's offices in California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: