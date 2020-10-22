Tudor Jones sees a stock pop to start 2021 on stimulus, then pressure later from Biden tax plan

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said Thursday morning that a Democratic sweep in the 2020 elections may result in an initial pop in equity markets, but warned that financial assets could come under pressure later as a potential Biden tax plan erodes profits.

"I think that narrative around what will happen if we have that blue wave will be correct in the sense that next year you're going to get a massive fiscal stimulus, you're going to get a big boost to the economy. There's no doubt that Main Street under this program is going to benefit," Jones said.

"But the other side of that is what also happens to financial assets. I think under a blue wave and the Biden tax plan financial assets over the long run suffer a great deal," he said, noting that U.S. stocks and bonds could come under pressure further into a Biden presidency.

"There's an inverse relationship — it's loose but it's clearly there — between stocks multiples and capital gains tax," the manager added.

Jones, who joined CNBC's "Squawk Box," highlighted aspects of former Vice President Joe Biden's economic plan.

The Democrat has promise to enact a number of policies that would raise taxes on individuals with income above $400,000, including raising individual income, capital gains, and payroll taxes. His campaign has proposed taxing long-term capital gains at the ordinary income tax rate of 39.6% on income above $1 million.

He's also promised to roll back part of President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts by increasing the rate businesses pay to 28%.

"I think the Biden tax plan is actually going to do exactly what it's designed to do, which is to help Main Street, help the average American," he concluded. "And it's going to come at the expense of the 1%, primarily whose wealth is encapsulated in the stock market and financial assets."