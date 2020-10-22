What employees should know about expressing their political beliefs outside the workplace

As the U.S. presidential election draws near, it's seemingly inevitable that the topic of politics will come up at work. According to a February Glassdoor poll of over 1,200 employed adults, 57% of workers say they have talked about politics while on the job — even though 60% say they "believe discussing politics at work is unacceptable." Employers play a role in managing political speech in the workplace, whether workers are remote or in-person, says Vanessa Matsis-McCready, associate general counsel and director of HR at Engage PEO, an HR service provider. It's up to HR leaders to remind employees of company policies, says Matsis-McCready, such as asking them not to display prominent slogans or logos in their work space (whether that's a worker's physical desk, their Zoom background or even a shirt visible on a video call). In this case, leaders can clarify that their existing policy extends to campaign merchandise for a particular party or candidate. If employers agree displaying signs, even political ones, won't disrupt the workplace and allow it, Matsis-McCready advises that leaders ensure it is a neutral policy and that they enforce it uniformly. Employers can also remind employees that some political speech may not be protected in the workplace depending on the state where they live, or if it's not related to their working conditions (which is protected under the National Labor Relations Act, or NLRA) and if it impacts their performance during work hours. Beyond the work day, however, Matsis-McCready tells CNBC Make It that workers should be aware of what protections they may have depending on laws at the state level.

Laws vary state by state

Some states protect employees who engage in political activity outside of work, which can include signing a petition, attending a rally or running for office. There are exceptions if outside political activity ends up interfering with an employee's performance in the workplace. For example, if you take a paid day off of work to attend a rally, or you participate on the weekend when you're off the clock, you're likely in the clear. But if you call in sick, or simply don't show up to work, you could face disciplinary action from your employer. However, even in states that protect workers' off-duty conduct, employees could be disciplined or terminated if they've been arrested for violating the law — such as if protesters are arrested for what is deemed as "unlawful activity." With that said, states have varying laws regarding arrest and conviction records, and an arrest doesn't necessarily mean that someone has engaged in unlawful activity. Some states and companies have their own rules about whether employees are required to disclose an arrest to their employer. And some fields like medicine, education, law enforcement and commercial driving, can require a greater level of disclosure due to the nature of the work. Some state laws protect all lawful off-duty activities, including making political posts on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. And under the NLRA, employees may be able to post freely about their employer and assert a political opinion if it can be viewed as protected concerted activity — such as if you speak out about your company's pay practices and endorse a political candidate who supports raising the federal minimum wage.

And rules vary by company