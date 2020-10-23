'This could be huge'—economists weigh in on Biden’s proposal to forgive $10,000 in student debt in exchange for public service

Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020.

The benefits of public service

"I think putting this policy on the table is a positive step," says Sandy Baum, senior fellow at the Urban Institute and professor emerita of economics at Skidmore College. "One main benefit of this proposal would be that we would get more people to do public service work." Tying loan forgiveness to some form of public service gives policymakers the opportunity to create a sustainable and cost-efficient program while also providing work opportunities that could be particularly valuable for recent graduates, she says. "We're talking about something that is an exchange for services. And those services, if properly organized and defined, will bring a real benefit to society so we're not just, you know, throwing money into the ocean. We're actually getting something in exchange for it," says Baum. "In addition to the fact that we're giving people money to spend, and they will spend it in the economy."

The microeconomic impact

While Biden's student loan forgiveness proposal would not have as large of an impact on the overall economy as a stimulus package might, it would likely improve the lives of individual borrowers on a microeconomic level, says Elise Gould, senior economist for the Economic Policy Institute. "For one, it may open up the range of jobs that people can take because they don't just have to chase the highest paying jobs to pay off loans," she says. "So we might see better matches in terms of people using their college degree, or their training, or pursuing their passions — just more efficient matches between workers and jobs." Gould adds that loan forgiveness might also allow more young workers to pursue traditional markers of adulthood, such as buying a home or starting a family, which many have been forced to delay because of student debt.

An opportunity for common ground