Biden win, Dem sweep could hit tech/FANG stocks, Bank of America says

The election is less than two weeks away, and Bank of America believes that if Biden wins the White House, and Democrats take both houses of Congress, large-cap technology names could come under pressure.

"We see a Democratic sweep as having the most uncertainty and tail risk for [the] large-cap internet sector," the firm said in a note to clients Friday. Specifically, Bank of America pointed to increased regulation and higher taxes as policies that could eat into companies' bottom line.