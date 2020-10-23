Skip Navigation
Business is booming for plastic companies as demand for plexiglass surges

Business is booming for plastic companies as demand for plexiglass surges
The News with Shepard Smith

Schools, stores, the U.S. military academy, and U.S. presidential debates are all using plexiglass to protect people from the coronavirus. Demand is surging for plastic companies to create plexiglass components. CNBC's Rahel Solomon joins Shepard Smith on "The News With Shepard Smith" to discuss.