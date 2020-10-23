Coronavirus live updates: Insurance issues could change live shows; Sen. Cotton calls for more targeted stimulus

In the final U.S. presidential debate, President Donald Trump continued to tout his response to the coronavirus pandemic and praised efforts to reopen businesses that were shut down to slow the spread. Democratic nominee Joe Biden countered that America's Covid-19 cases are rising too fast and warned that it is headed for a "dark winter." As coronavirus restrictions returned to Europe, preliminary data released Friday showed economic activity in the euro zone shrunk in October.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: