Jim Cramer reviews top 10 winners on his Cramer Covid-19 index

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday reviewed the top-performing stocks in his coronavirus index.

The top stocks in the Cramer Covid-19 index, Cramer's basket of 100 components crafted around pandemic themes, continue to be dominated by software and technology companies that are powering the stay-at-home and remote culture.

While the index has spent the past almost two weeks backpaddling 4%, the "Mad Money" host says his thesis is proving true: the stock picks in his index would outperform the broader S&P 500 average.

"Since we created the Cramer Covid-19 index six months ago, the stay-at-home, work-at-home stocks just have not been able to quit," Cramer said, "but the traditional recession stocks [have been] left in the dust."

The Cramer Covid-19 index was put together in late April as the U.S. economy began to emerge from the economic lockdown that hobbled American businesses and helped throw global markets into turmoil. As the novel coronavirus spread across the world and nations jumped into action in attempt to control the contagion, February kicked off an historic meltdown in the S&P 500 and major U.S. market averages.

Cramer calculated the returns made in his coronavirus index and compared them to the benchmark, 30-stock Dow Jones and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.

"The Cramer Covid-19 index is up more than 45% since we created it on April 24, leaving the major averages in the dust," Cramer said. "Even the tech-heavy Nasdaq only rallied 33% over the same period. The S&P's up 22%. Dow's up less than 20%."

Top Cramer Covid-19 stocks since April 24: