Joe Biden lays out a detailed plan to fight coronavirus as new infections soar

WASHINGTON – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday laid out exactly how a Biden administration would address the coronavirus crisis, one day after the United States recorded nearly a record daily high in new coronavirus cases.
Biden said if he were elected, he would begin carrying out his plan even before he is inaugurated.
"I'll reach out to every governor in every state, red and blue, as well as mayors and local officials, during the transition, to find out what support they need and how much of it they need," Biden said during a speech at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del.
"I'll ask the new Congress to put a bill on my desk by the end of January with all the resources necessary, so that both our public health response and our economic response can be seen through to the end."
Here's how Biden described each step of his plan.
The speech showcased the sharp divide between President Donald Trump's approach to combating the virus, which relies heavily on shifting authority and responsibility for pandemic response onto states, and Biden's more centralized plan.
A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Biden's speech.
With just 11 days to go before Election Day, the speech both crystallized Biden's closing argument and encapsulated his overarching campaign promise: Namely, a return to responsible, reliable and steady leadership.
"Imagine a day in the not too distant future, when you can enjoy dinner with your friends and family, and maybe even go out to a movie," said Biden, painting a picture of everyday American life that used to sound mundane, but now seems out of reach for many.
Trump, meanwhile, has continued to downplay the severity of the global pandemic, which has so far cost the lives of more than 220,000 Americans, the worst outcome among any of the developed nations.
During the final presidential debate Thursday in Nashville, Trump insisted that the country is "rounding the corner," and the the virus is "going away," despite the fact that cases are surging in most states. "I say we're learning to live with it," he added.
Biden shot back: "People are learning to die with it."