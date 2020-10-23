What to watch today: Wall Street set to rise at open, but not enough to erase weekly losses

The final debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, in stark contrast to their first affair, was much calmer and more focused on their policy differences. Less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 election, the two candidates still went after each other Thursday night on the coronavirus, climate change, their personal finances and health care. (CNBC)



Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) jumped 6% in Friday's premarket, one day after the Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir as the first treatment in the U.S. for the coronavirus. In May, the FDA granted the antiviral drug an emergency use authorization. Remdesivir was among the treatments that Trump received after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. (CNBC)



Shares of Walmart (WMT) were little changed in the premarket after the company filed a lawsuit against the federal government, seeking clarity on the roles and legal responsibilities of pharmacists and pharmacies in filling opioid prescriptions. Walmart said certain officials in the Justice Department are threatening to sue the retail giant, claiming pharmacists should have refused to fill valid opioid prescriptions. (Reuters)

Shares of Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) were under pressure in premarket trading after a California appeals court ruled that companies must comply with a preliminary injunction requiring them to stop classifying drivers as independent contractors. The order, however, won't take effect right away and a state ballot measure could still undermine the entire case. (CNBC)