Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus as cases accelerate in the U.S. and Europe

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic as cases accelerate in the United States and Europe.

Earlier this week, the WHO warned that the public will have to deal with the pandemic "for the long haul" as cases continue to rapidly grow with no signs of slowing. As the Northern Hemisphere enters the fall and winter seasons, the international agency is seeing Covid-19 cases accelerate, particularly in Europe and North America, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"I think everyone is expecting this to be over very, very quickly. This is going to take some time and I think we all need to be mentally prepared," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead, also said Monday. "This is not to scare anyone, but to get ourselves ready."

