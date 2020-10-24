With colleges in crisis, is a 529 plan still your best savings bet?

Amid coronavirus and an economic crisis, saving for college may no longer be a priority — or even a necessity.

With many families struggling to stay afloat, regular contributions to a 529 college savings plan could take a back seat to paying more pressing bills or daily expenses.

At the same time, market volatility as a result of Covid-19 has taken a toll on account balances and even those people who continue to make payments toward future college costs may see less value in these accounts.

The average account size is now $25,657, down from a high of $26,054 in 2019, but still roughly double what it was a decade ago, according to the mid-year data collected by the College Savings Plans Network.

And yet, through the pandemic, 529 college savings plans have gained momentum. Total investments in 529s rose to a record $373.5 billion.

There's a reason these accounts have proved popular: Not only can you get a tax deduction or credit for contributions, but earnings grow on a tax-advantaged basis and, when you withdraw the money, it is tax-free if the funds are used for qualified education expenses such as tuition, fees, books and room and board.

But as the economy continues to crater, many would-be college students are rethinking their plans altogether. Some are opting to defer college or enroll in a local and less-expensive in-state public school or community college.

Spending upwards of $50,000 a year on college and graduating in the red is not sustainable, said Steve Muszynski, founder and CEO of Splash Financial, a student loan refinancing marketplace.