5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set for 300 point drop as new daily coronavirus cases hit records

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

2. Trump's nominee to fill open Supreme Court seat set to be confirmed

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominee to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, testifies as she sits in front of her husband Jesse and her children during the third day of her confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2020. Bill Clark | Reuters

Federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be confirmed by the Senate on Monday as a justice on the Supreme Court, bringing an end to the Democrats' fight to prevent the vote until after the Nov. 3 election. The 48-year-old judge is set to fill the seat of the late liberal powerhouse Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, solidifying the court's conservative edge to 6-3. Senate Democratic leaders are asking Vice President Mike Pence to stay away from presiding over Monday's session due to potential health risks after his aides tested positive for Covid-19. Pence's tie-breaking vote is not expected to be needed.

3. Speaker Pelosi hopes to hear from the White House in stimulus talks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks about the need for additional coronavirus relief during her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington, October 22, 2020. Hannah McKay | Reuters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects to hear from the White House on Monday on updated language on a coronavirus relief measure. Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on CNN on Sunday accused each other of moving the goal posts in stimulus talks that have been off and on over the past several months. Both sides are trying to reach a deal before the Nov. 3 election. Meadows also said, "We're not going to control the pandemic ... because it is a contagious virus just like the flu." Pelosi said, "To do anything, though, that does not crush the virus is really official malfeasance."

4. 37 states see Covid-19 case spikes of at least 5% over the past week

In addition to two days each in excess of 83,700 new coronavirus cases in the U.S., infections grew by 5% or more over the past week in 37 states as of Friday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. A weekly average evens out fluctuations in daily reporting. Some states, including California and Alabama, have been working through a backlog of tests that were added to Friday's record count. The nation is reporting roughly 63,200 daily new cases based on a weekly average, a more than 14% increase compared with a week ago.

5. AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine triggers immune response among adults

A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. Dado Ruvic | Reuters