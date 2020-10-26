Worried about contested election? Here’s what went down in stocks during 2000 Bush-Gore battle

The last time there was a contested presidential election, the S&P 500 and technology stocks tanked. Can it happen again?

Many Americans are wondering how long it will take for the winner of the presidential election to be declared. Fears about a contested election and battles over ballots that could end up in courts, as well as a president who has not said he will accept the results, could unnerve investors. That may be especially true with stocks near all-time highs in spite of so many existing headwinds, including a pandemic and massive job losses and uncertain progress on vaccines and more federal stimulus. And the top tech stocks in the S&P 500 representing as much as 20% to 25% of the index in this bull market.

There's not much recent precedent to understand what a prolonged fight over the U.S. presidency could mean for stocks, but there is at least the Bush vs. Gore election battle of 2000. One thing is for sure: based on 2000, Q4 of a contested U.S. election year could see a meaningful uptick in volatility.

In 2000, it took five weeks to know the outcome of the presidential race. Over that timeframe, there were recounts and court rulings that added to market volatility for the S&P 500, which fell by 7.8% from Election Day 2000 through year-end.

But it's a mistake to view the tech selloff as an election event, according to an analysis by DataTrek Research. Concerns about tech sector profitability, interest rate hikes to combat inflation, and a slowing U.S. economy were bigger factors at that time, as big names like Apple and Bank of America disappointed investors on earnings in Q4 2000.

The bursting of the dot com bubble was the biggest headwind for the S&P 500 in Q4 2000. In 2020, it may be better to watch another segment of the market closely in a contested election period: the Russell 2000.