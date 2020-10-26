Coronavirus live updates: U.S. hits record average daily high of 68,767 new cases

The U.S. on Sunday set a new daily record of 68,767 cases on a seven-day average, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Sunday acknowledged that the U.S. is not going to control the pandemic. Instead, he pointed to the administration's focus on a potential vaccine or therapeutic to manage Covid, rather than measures to help mitigate the spread.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: