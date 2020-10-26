Skip Navigation
LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. hits record average daily high of 68,767 new cases

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

The U.S. on Sunday set a new daily record of 68,767 cases on a seven-day average, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Sunday acknowledged that the U.S. is not going to control the pandemic. Instead, he pointed to the administration's focus on a potential vaccine or therapeutic to manage Covid, rather than measures to help mitigate the spread.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 43.1 million
  • Global deaths: At least 1.15 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 8.63 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 225,239