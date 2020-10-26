U.S. may be entering its 'most dangerous time' in the pandemic as winter approaches

The U.S. may be entering a more dangerous period in the coronavirus crisis as the country heads toward winter season and temperatures fall, according to a health-care leader.

"We're seeing much higher growth in cases all over the northern part of the U.S., and the northern part of the U.S. is just a teaser for what happens when it gets cold throughout the rest of the country, as it is going to shortly," said Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"As families consider getting together for Thanksgiving, they really need to think twice about bringing their elderly parents and their younger kids and college kids in contact with one another," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. "Because I think we're about to go through our most dangerous time here in the U.S."