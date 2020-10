(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that investors should take a look at Twitter this week after a fellow social media stock reported stronger-than-expected third quarter results.

The company is one of several major tech stocks slated to report its third quarter results after the bell on Thursday. On "Squawk on the Street," Cramer cited the earnings and revenue beats for Snap last week as a potential bellwether for Twitter.