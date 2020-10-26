What to watch today: Dow set for big drop as new daily coronavirus cases hit records

With eight days until Election Day, nearly 59 million ballots have been cast so far, exceeding all the early and absentee voting in the 2016 presidential cycle. A total of more than 136 million people voted in the election four years ago. As of Sunday, Democrats registrants cast 51% of all ballots reported compared to 31% from Republicans. (AP)



* Biden, Trump focus on battleground states in 11th-hour pitch (AP)

Federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be confirmed by the Senate on Monday as a justice on the Supreme Court, bringing an end to the Democrats' fight to prevent the vote until after the Nov. 3 election. The 48-year-old judge is set to fill the seat of the late liberal powerhouse Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, solidifying the court's conservative edge to 6-3. (CNBC)



Senate Democratic leaders are asking Vice President Mike Pence to stay away from presiding over Monday's session due to potential health risks after his aides tested positive for Covid-19. Pence's tie-breaking vote is not expected to be needed. (AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects to hear from the White House on Monday on updated language on a coronavirus relief measure. Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on CNN on Sunday accused each other of moving the goal posts in stimulus talks that have been off and on over the past several months.



Both sides are trying to reach a deal before the Nov. 3 election. Meadows also said, "We're not going to control the pandemic ... because it is a contagious virus just like the flu." Pelosi said, "To do anything, though, that does not crush the virus is really official malfeasance." (CNBC)

In addition to two days each in excess of 83,700 new coronavirus cases in the U.S., infections grew by 5% or more over the past week in 37 states as of Friday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. The nation is reporting roughly 63,200 daily new cases based on a weekly average, a more than 14% increase compared with a week ago. (CNBC)



* Dr. Scott Gottlieb: U.S. at Covid ‘tipping point’ but can still prevent new ‘exponential spread’ (CNBC)

U.K. pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Monday its potential Covid-19 vaccine produced a similar immune response in older and younger adults. Adverse responses to the vaccine among the elderly, the age group at highest risk from the coronavirus, were also found to be lower, said AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University. (CNBC)



Drugmakers and research centers are scrambling to deliver a safe and effective vaccine to combat Covid, which has infected nearly 43.2 million people and claimed more than 1.15 million lives worldwide. The U.S. accounts for almost 20% of all global cases and deaths.

Ant Group will raise $34.5 billion in its dual initial public offering after setting the price for its shares on Monday, making it the biggest listing of all time. The Chinese financial technology giant previously said it would split its stock issuance equally across Shanghai and Hong Kong, issuing 1.67 billion new shares in each location. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) announced on Monday the launch of cloud gaming on its desktop website and Android app but said it's unable to bring the games to iOS due to Apple's (AAPL) "arbitrary" policies. Facebook's web and Android users can try free-to-play games in seconds without leaving the social network. (CNBC)



* Apple to launch new AirPods, AirPods Pro to further boost wearables business (Bloomberg)

Tesla (TSLA) will begin shipping made-in-China electric cars to Europe on Tuesday, according to Chinese media reports. About 7,000 Model 3s made at the Shanghai gigafactory are set for arrival in Belgium at the end of next month, with planned deliveries to many countries including Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland and Sweden, state-backed news outlet The Paper said Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of Californians lost power as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires and the fire-weary state braced for a new bout of dry, windy weather. It's the fifth time this year that PG&E (PCGU) has cut power to customers in a bid to reduce the risk that downed or fouled power lines or other equipment could ignite a blaze. (AP)