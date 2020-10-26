Fundstrat’s Tom Lee sees 'big, big upside' for stocks after near-term uncertainty fades

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Fundstrat Global Advisors founder Tom Lee told CNBC that he sees Monday's sell-off in stocks as a buying opportunity, contending that the market outlook over the next year remains positive in the face of present headwinds.

"I think it's understandable that markets are nervous heading into Election Day, and Covid cases are rising and we didn't get fiscal stimulus," Lee said on "Closing Bell." "But I think besides the short-term setbacks, I think the setup over the next six to 12 months is still really constructive."