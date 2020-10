A banner featuring the logo of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is seen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the day of their initial public offering (IPO) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 30, 2020.

Wall Street analysts remain lukewarm on mysterious data company Palantir more than a month after the firm's direct listing, according to several initiation notes on Monday.

Five Wall Street firms launched their coverage of the newly public company on Monday, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. The company debuted at $10 per share on Sept. 30 and has traded just under that level in the weeks since.