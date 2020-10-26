Shares of Samsung Electronics and affiliates rise after chairman's death

Samsung logo at store in Shanghai. A South Korean multinational conglomerate. Alex Tai | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Shares of Samsung Electronics and its affiliates rose Monday morning after Chairman Lee Kun-hee died a day earlier. Samsung shares were up 0.66% as of 10:18 a.m. HK/SIN. Shares of Samsung C&T rose 17.31%, Samsung SDS higher by 8.12%, Samsung Life Insurance up 5.86%, Samsung BioLogics was up 0.47% and Samsung Engineering up 0.45%. The company announced that Lee, 78, died on Sunday after six years in hospital following a heart attack. His family, including his son Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, were by his side, according to the company statement. The senior Lee has been credited with turning Samsung into a global technology and industrial powerhouse. He took over in 1987 after the death of his father, Lee Byung-chul, who founded the conglomerate. Lee was convicted previously of paying bribes and tax evasion and was pardoned on both occasions. "His legacy will be everlasting," Samsung said in a statement.

Succession path

Following Lee's health troubles in 2014, his son Jay Y. Lee became the de facto leader of Samsung. "Now the market is interested in the impact from the succession because of Jay Y. Lee," said SK Kim, executive director and analyst at Daiwa Securities, on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia." "He is the de facto leader of the Samsung group," Kim said Monday. "He is a major shareholder of Samsung C&T and Samsung SDS, so market reacted positively on the news."

Jay Y. Lee, co-vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, center, wears a protective mask as he is surrounded by members of the media while arriving at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, June 8, 2020. SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Going forward Samsung could pursue aggressive measures to secure long-term growth momentum and may consider enhancing further shareholder returns, according to Kim. He expects Samsung Electronics to post strong earnings in 2021, driven by the memory business and greater adoption of 5G mobile technology, the next generation of high-speed mobile internet that aims to provide faster data speeds and greater bandwidth. Still, uncertainties remain around Jay Y. Lee as the potential successor because of his ongoing legal troubles. The younger Lee served jail time after being convicted of paying bribes to gain government favors and the scandal triggered the impeachment of former president Park Geun-hye. Reports said the case, being heard on appeal, is set to resume on Monday. He also faces charges of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation, Reuters reported. The trial for that kicked off this month.

