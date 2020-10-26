Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Twilio, Chegg, AIG and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Twilio— Shares of the communications platform company ticked down 1% in after hours trading on Monday despite beating on the top and bottom lines of its third quarter earnings. Twilio reported earnings of 4 cents per share, topping the loss of 3 cents per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $448.0 million, above the forecast $409.9 million.
Chegg — Shares of the online textbook company dipped 4% after the bell despite its strong earnings and positive outlook. Chegg reported earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $154.0 million. Wall Street expected earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $143.7 million, according to Refinitiv. Chegg also gave strong fourth quarter and 2021 revenue guidance. The company said third quarter subscribers grew 69%.
AIG — Shares of the insurance giant popped 7% after the bell on Monday after announcing it intends to separate its life and retirement business from AIG. "AIG's executive management and Board believe a simplified corporate structure will unlock significant value for shareholders and other stakeholders," the company said is a press release.
F5 Networks — Shares of the technology company jumped 4% in extended trading on Monday after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings. F5 reported earnings of $2.43 per share, above the forecast $2.37 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in close to estimates at $607.3 million.
Varonis Systems — Shares of the software data security company rose 6% in after hours trading on Monday after beating Wall Street's estimates for its third quarter report. Varonis earnings 6 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 13 cents per share. Varonis made $76.8 million in revenue, higher than the $69.9 million estimate.