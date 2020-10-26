Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Twilio, Chegg, AIG and more

Jeff Lawson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twilio Inc., center, rings the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Sept.17, 2018.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Twilio— Shares of the communications platform company ticked down 1% in after hours trading on Monday despite beating on the top and bottom lines of its third quarter earnings. Twilio reported earnings of 4 cents per share, topping the loss of 3 cents per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $448.0 million, above the forecast $409.9 million.

Chegg — Shares of the online textbook company dipped 4% after the bell despite its strong earnings and positive outlook. Chegg reported earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $154.0 million. Wall Street expected earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $143.7 million, according to Refinitiv. Chegg also gave strong fourth quarter and 2021 revenue guidance. The company said third quarter subscribers grew 69%.

AIG — Shares of the insurance giant popped 7% after the bell on Monday after announcing it intends to separate its life and retirement business from AIG. "AIG's executive management and Board believe a simplified corporate structure will unlock significant value for shareholders and other stakeholders," the company said is a press release.

F5 Networks — Shares of the technology company jumped 4% in extended trading on Monday after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings. F5 reported earnings of $2.43 per share, above the forecast $2.37 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in close to estimates at $607.3 million.

Varonis Systems — Shares of the software data security company rose 6% in after hours trading on Monday after beating Wall Street's estimates for its third quarter report. Varonis earnings 6 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 13 cents per share. Varonis made $76.8 million in revenue, higher than the $69.9 million estimate.