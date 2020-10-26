Protests in Thailand could spiral into violence and lead to a military coup, analyst says

Thailand could potentially return to rule under the military junta again — if violence should flare up between pro-democracy student protesters and "counter-protesters" loyal to the establishment, one analyst told CNBC on Monday.

The pro-democracy protests, which have lasted for months, have been largely peaceful so far. Among the protesters' list of demands are the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and reforms to the monarchy. Prayuth has ignored protesters' deadline for him to step down.

Royalists — commonly known as the "yellow shirts" — have in recent weeks started to hold counter protests. Last Wednesday, a small counter protest in Bangkok turned violent when a few attendees attacked student demonstrators on the anti-government camp, reported the Associated Press.

"I think that there's going to be growing tensions which could actually develop into some conflict, perhaps some violent conflict and that's very dangerous," Paul Chambers, lecturer and advisor at Naresuan University's Center of ASEAN Community Studies, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"These peaceful protests are going to continue, try to continue on. However, there's going to be some right-wing counter-protesters who I expect are going to try to create some violence, which could lead to some injuries and deaths and eventually, even potentially a military coup," he said.