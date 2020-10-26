These House districts in Maine and Nebraska could hold the key to who wins the White House

In this photo illustration the US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden are seen during the final presidential debate displayed on a screen of a smartphone. Pavlo Conchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

Maine and Nebraska are the only states that don't play by the winner-take-all rules under the Electoral College, and they could make a decisive difference in the presidential election if the race is tight. Traditionally, the winner of a state's popular vote in the race for the White House wins all of the electoral votes it has to offer. But Maine and Nebraska have both adopted laws that distribute their electoral votes in part by the statewide popular vote winner and in part by who gets more votes in each of their congressional districts. In both states, a key district could split the state's electoral votes in the presidential election, giving some to President Donald Trump and some to former Vice President Joe Biden. The congressional district method, which in both states allocates two votes to the overall popular vote winner and one vote to the winner of each congressional district, was first implemented in Maine in 1972. Nebraska didn't use the method until the 1996 election. Maine, with four electoral votes up for grabs, is expected to vote for Biden overall. But its Second District, which is more rural and more conservative than the rest of the state, could award its vote to Trump, as it did in 2016.

Nebraska has five electoral votes, and at least four of them are almost certainly going to the Republican incumbent. The one exception could be its Second District, which covers the city of Omaha and swaths of suburban voters who tend to lean more toward Biden.

Political analysts aren't widely expecting that the outcome of the 2020 election could hinge on one or two electoral votes — but there are dozens of ways it could happen, depending on how the election map unfolds. "There are some very real possibilities where NE-2 and the ME-2 district could impact the race for president," University of Virginia Center for Politics analyst Kyle Kondik told the Omaha World-Herald earlier this month. Even if it doesn't, Biden or Trump could have "coattails" that extend down the ballot and impact the House races in either state's Second District. While Democrats are looking to extend their majority in the House of Representatives, Republicans, including the president, are hoping to turn the lower chamber red once again. "I think we're going to win the House," Trump said during his final debate with Biden last week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called that comment "delusional" and recently said she's already looking ahead to growing her coalition in 2022. Indeed, forecasters widely expect Democrats to hold on to the House.

The Nebraska fight

In an effort to shore up support in the purple pocket of the otherwise overwhelmingly red state, Trump is scheduled to travel to Omaha on Tuesday, one week out from Election Day, to host a campaign rally. The rally could provide a boost for Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who is seeking a third term in the Cornhusker State's Second District. In the 2016 election, Trump received a slightly larger share of the vote in the district than Bacon did. But recent polls show Biden leading Trump in that area, albeit by a slightly narrower margin than the Democratic nominee enjoys nationally. That might pay dividends for Kara Eastman, Bacon's Democratic challenger, whose competitive campaign is also being backed by spending from progressive groups. But Eastman faces an uphill battle. Bacon had already defeated her in the 2018 race, when he slightly increased his margin of victory from 2016. Earlier this month, Bacon received a crucial endorsement from Brad Ashford, his former Democratic competitor who had served one term in Congress. While Eastman has slightly outraised Bacon, she has also burned through much more of her war chest and is headed into the final days of the campaign with significantly less cash on hand, according to data from OpenSecrets.

A potential split in Maine