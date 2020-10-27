Here's what every major analyst expects from Facebook earnings on Thursday

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019.

The return of digital advertising is expected to keep Facebook on top, analysts say, when the company releases its third-quarter results after the bell Thursday.

Many Wall Street analysts are pointing to the recent earnings reports from social media companies Snap and Pinterest as a strong indicator that Facebook is well positioned. Just last week Goldman Sachs and Bank of America upgraded Pinterest on robust ad demand.

But even as Facebook is up 35% this year the social media giant continues to face mounting regulatory pressure from Washington over the company's handling of allegations of censorship and election interference.

Still, analysts say it's time to buy the stock.

Here's what analysts expect from Facebook's earnings report: