Asia-Pacific shares decline; investors await HSBC earnings ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific slipped in Tuesday morning trade following an overnight tumble on Wall Street.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.88% in early trade while the Topix index fell 1.21%.

South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.5%. South Korea's real gross domestic product grew 1.9% in the third quarter as as compared to the previous quarter, according to an advance estimate released Tuesday by the Bank of Korea.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia dropped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down around 1.3%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.28% lower.

Looking ahead, China's industrial profits for September are set to be out at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong will be watched on Tuesday after Chinese technology giant's affiliate, Ant Group, set the price for its shares on Monday. Ant Group's upcoming dual initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong is set to be the biggest listing of all time.

On the earnings front, HSBC is set to announce its results for the third quarter on Tuesday.