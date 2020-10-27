Big Tech stocks are flashing buy signals, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer expects the biggest names in tech will soon present buying opportunities.

On his daily stock show Tuesday, Cramer said investors waiting to buy into the so-called FAANG stocks and Microsoft — some of the most valuable companies on the S&P 500 — should be prepared to place orders for shares.

"The charts, as interpreted by Katie Stockton, suggest that Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google and Microsoft, are ready to roll higher after yesterday's beatdown for the broader averages," the "Mad Money" host said.

Stockton, the founder of Fairlead Strategies technical analysis firm and a frequent guest on CNBC, is seeing optimistic signs in their stock trajectories, especially coming off Monday's broad market sell-off. The S&P 500 slid for the second day in a row Tuesday, down 2.15% from 3,465.39 Friday, as new coronavirus case counts rose.

Cramer turned to Stockton for her 20 years of experience charting market moves. She's feeling sanguine about the stocks, which are all up double digits this year compared to the 4.95% gain made in the broad index they trade on.