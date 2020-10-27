Caterpillar reports a 54% drop in sales in the third quarter amid lower equipment demand

Caterpillar Inc. excavators are displayed for sale at the Whayne Supply Co. dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Industrial machinery manufacturer Caterpillar on Tuesday reported a 54% drop in earnings in the third quarter as equipment sales declined across all regions and segments.

Caterpillar posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.34 on revenue of $9.9 billion in the previous quarter. Its third-quarter sales marked a 23% decline year over year and profit per share dropped 54% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Still, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company's results came in above Wall Street's expectations. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $1.18 on revenue of $9.798 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Caterpillar said the decline was primarily due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from decreases in dealer inventories.

Shares of Caterpillar dipped in light premarket trading Tuesday following the results. The stock is up about 10% in 2020.

"Our third-quarter results largely aligned with our expectations, and we're encouraged by positive signs in certain industries and geographies," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement. "We're executing our strategy and are ready to respond quickly to changing market conditions."

In the second quarter, Caterpillar's profit dropped 70% year over year to $1.03 as the coronavirus-triggered recession slashed demand for equipment.

