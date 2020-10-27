Covid hospitalizations rising in 36 states as U.S. hits another record for average new cases

Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, attends to a COVID-19 patient in the hospital where she works, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2020.

The average number of new daily cases of the coronavirus in the United States hit another record on Monday as 36 states reported worrying rises in the number of hospitalized patients.

The average number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 over the past seven days rose by at least 5% in 36 states as of Monday, according to a CNBC analysis of data from the Covid Tracking Project. Hospitalizations lag behind cases as it takes time for people to get diagnosed and become sick enough to require medical attention. However, epidemiologists point to hospitalizations as a more telling indicator of the severity of an outbreak than new cases, which can fluctuate based on testing.

In Illinois, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new business restrictions last week in four counties and Chicago, 2,638 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Monday, according to data compiled by Covid Tracking Project, which tracks testing, hospitalization and other data on the outbreak. It's run by journalists at The Atlantic. That pushed their seven-day average up over 2,480, a more than 24% increase compared with a week ago, according to CNBC's analysis.

In Texas, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego issued a curfew on Sunday to protect "overwhelmed and exhausted" hospitals and workers. More than 5,200 people there were in hospitals with Covid-19 on Monday, Covid Tracking Project's data shows. The Lone Star state has had an average of about 4,970 Covid-19 patients in hospitals on any given day over the past week, up more than 18% compared with the previous week.

"I think that the community and the country needs to realize that this is just the beginning of what could be a dark and tragic time over the next four to six weeks," Dr. Ogechika Alozie, chief medical officer of Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, told CNBC's Shep Smith on Monday.

The average number of hospitalized patients over the past seven days declined by 5% or more in just four states: Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas and Maine, according to CNBC's analysis.

"This is a harbinger of a very tough winter that's coming," Dr. Bill Schaffner, an epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University, said in a phone interview. "I think hospitals are going to be very, very stressed this fall and winter."