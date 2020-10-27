An investor's guide to the most likely election scenarios and their possible impact on stocks

US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pictured during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. For small business owners across the nation, casting a ballot in the 2020 election presents a difficult series of economic, personal and political choices.

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

With the 2020 elections one week away, Wall Street firms are prepping clients on how to adjust their investments depending on which party controls the White House and the Senate.

Though the outcome of Nov. 3 is far from certain, strategists believe on average that a reelection for President Donald Trump would favor growth stocks while a win for Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden could juice cyclical value equities.

CNBC reviewed dozens of recent reports published by the largest research firms to distill common takeaways for an investor looking to position themselves ahead of the 2020 election.

While control of the White House and Senate are widely seen as competitive elections, all of Wall Street's major brokerages believe Democrats will maintain their majority in the House of Representatives.

Differences in leadership style and policy priorities for Biden and Trump are expected to lead to varying market outcomes.