First Solar jumps 9% after massive earnings beat, 70% sales increase

Shares of First Solar surged more than 9% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company said that sales jumped 70% year over year during the third quarter.

The solar panel manufacturer handily beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line, earning $1.45 per share on $928 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the company to earn 63 cents per share on $676.5 million in revenue. In the same quarter a year ago, the company earned 29 cents per share, on $546.8 million in revenue.

The company also reinstated its full-year guidance, which it previously withdrew on May 7 amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For 2020 First Solar expects to earn between $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion.

Revenue jumped 44.5% quarter over quarter primarily due to international project sales as well as an increase in the volume of modules sold to third parties, the company said in a statement.

Shares of First Solar are up 47% this year.